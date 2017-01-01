Latest Irving News:

|
Irving Stadium Renamed After Longtime Supporters
Irving ISD surprised longtime supporters of district athletics, Joy and Ralph .......read more
Irving Police Begin Using Body-Worn Cameras
The Irving Police Department (IPD) can now see more of crime scenes .......read more
Irving Fire Department prepares for new developments
The department broke ground in April on its new Fire Station 12, and in July, .......read more
Housing development to be built near Irving Historic Downtown District
Empty nesters, young professionals, or those looking to downsize their yard .......read more